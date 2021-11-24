New filings in Somerset City Council, constable races

With the Pulaski County Clerk's Office closed until Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday, there have been no new candidate filings this week.
Candidates who filed last Friday include incumbent members of Somerset City Council David C. Burdine in Ward 1 and Amanda "Bean" Bullock in Ward 11. The city races are nonpartisan and will only appear on the May 17 Primary ballot if they feature at least three candidates.
The race for 5th District Constable is also growing with the filings of Republicans Bobby Robinson of Bronston and Jeff Ward of Somerset. They join Stephen Branscum as official candidates for the office that has been vacant since the March 2020 arrest of Michael "Wally" Wallace, who is currently serving a 140-month sentence after a federal jury convicted him of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
At the regional level, where candidates are required to file with the Kentucky Secretary of State rather than the local county clerk, attorney William Leger of Rockcastle County has joined Assistant Pulaski County Attorney B.J. Hardy in the race for District Judge in the 28th District, Division 1 -- which covers Pulaski and Rockcastle counties. Current District Judge Jeffrey Scott Lawless has announced his retirement at the end of his term in December 2022.
Congressman Hal Rogers got his second official Primary challenger with the filing of Somerset doctor Rich Van Dam as a Republican in the race for 5th District United States Representative. Gerardo Serrano of Manchester has also filed in the GOP primary race.
Two state representative districts which cover portions of Pulaski County now officially have candidates running.
Republican incumbent Shane Baker of Somerset is running for his second term in the 85th District, which includes portions of Pulaski and Laurel counties.
McCreary Circuit Clerk Othel Wayne King has filed as a Republican challenger in the 52nd District, which includes all of McCreary and Wayne counties as well as a few southern precincts of Pulaski County. The seat is currently held by Republican Ken Upchurch, who has yet to file.
Deadline for filing for offices that may have a primary is 4 p.m. local time January 7, 2022. That's the same deadline for independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices that require a statement of candidacy.
Persons interested in becoming a candidate for any office can find more information on the Secretary of State's online "Elections" portal at sos.ky.gov.
