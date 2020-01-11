New, Hunley will not seek re-election to Somerset City Council

Yesterday was filing deadline for Somerset City Council candidates and two veteran councilors -- Mike New and Donna Hunley -- did not seek reelection.
Mike New, representing Ward 6, said he will have served 10 years on city council at the end of his current term.
"I work for the Somerset Housing Authority and was going to retire. Kentucky Retirement Systems told me to be eligible for my pension, I would have to step down from city council.
"I'm not going to file for reelection," he said. New, during his five terms on Somerset City Council, served six years as mayor pro tem.
Donna Hunley, representing Ward 7 for more than 25 years, said she decided not to file for reelection. "I'm a three-time cancer survivor ... I'm retired from banking ...I've decided to step down ... my son (Patrick) is going to file. He been around me for 25 years ... he knows all about city council."
Candidates filing for Somerset City Council:
1st Ward -- Incumbent David C. Burdine
2nd Ward -- Incumbent Brian Dallton
3rd Ward -- Incumbent Jerry Wheeldon and Jeff Wesley
4th Ward -- Incumbent James (Jimmy) Eastham
5th Ward -- Incumbent Jerry Girdler and Jeanette Hislope
6th Ward -- Former city councilor James Robin Daughetee and Phyllis Lawson.
7th Ward -- Patrick Hunley (son of Donna Hunley)
8th Ward -- Incumbent John Ricky Minton
9th Ward -- Incumbent Jim Mitchell
10th Ward -- Incumbent David Godsey
11 Ward -- Incumbent Amanda Bullock VanHook and Teresa Singleton
12th Ward -- Incumbent Tom Eastham
No primary developed in any ward. For a primary to be necessary more than two candidates must file in a ward. If one or two candidates file they advance to the November General Election. A candidate without opposition would receive complimentary votes in the General Election and two candidates in a ward would square against each other. Candidates in each of the city's 12 wards are subject to a citywide vote.
Candidates for city councils in Burnside and Ferguson and city commissions in Science Hill and Eubank, because they do not participate in May primaries, must file nomination papers " ... not later than the first Tuesday after the first Monday in June." That is 4 p.m. June 2. Corporate limits of Eubank extend into Lincoln County and candidates for Eubank City Commmission who live in the section of Eubank in Lincoln County must file with the Lincoln county clerk. Petitions of nomination for members of boards of education and candidates for supervisors of soil and water conservation districts must file with their county clerk not later than 4 p.m. June 2.
