New manufacturing facility coming to Russell County

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. -- The Russell County Industrial Development Authority (RCIDA), working in cooperation with the Russell County Fiscal Court and the cities of Jamestown and Russell Springs, is pleased to announce that Neat Distributing, LLC will be locating a new manufacturing facility in Russell County, Kentucky.
The plant will produce High-Density Polyethylene drainage pipe. This project represents a 5.2 million investment from Neat Companies Group (parent company of Neat Distributing) and will initially create 15 to 20 jobs, leading to 100 over a 10 year period. The new facility will be located approximately three miles north of Russell Springs on US 127. Construction will begin soon.
Neat Distributing is an established manufacturer and provider of concrete cattle feeders, waterer pads, and cattle guards. Neat Companies Group has been a corporate neighbor in Casey County for over 60 years. The RCIDA would like to thank Neat for choosing Russell County to expand their operations.
The RCIDA would like to thank Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson for his strong support of this project, and extend a special thanks to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and staff member Becka Burton for assistance and approval of state incentives.
"It is through cooperation between all branches of local & state government that make projects of this nature a true win-win for the citizens of Russell County," said Bennie Garland, RCIDA Executive Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.