Not that long ago, it was very difficult to get a good dinner in downtown Somerset. Maybe some light lunch places were open, here or there, and the Dairy Queen -- but eating options were definitely limited.
Times have changed.
Now, Somerset prepares to welcome the latest eatery to the downtown landscape, one that looks to take local dining to another level.
Right there within the walls that formerly held the Food Fair grocery store.
The owners of Guthrie's Grill, William and Angelique Guthrie, announced in a statement Friday that they have secured a second location in the heart of downtown Somerset. The new restaurant concept, Charred Oak Grill, is planned to feature an impressive bourbon-inspired menu courtesy of Chef William Guthrie.
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner with signature cocktails and an exquisite bourbon selection, and the owners have pledged to deliver the same genuine hospitality guests have experienced at Guthrie's Grill, located along South U.S. 27 in Burnside.
"We are so excited and beyond blessed to have this opportunity to be part of an expanding region," said Angelique Guthrie. "Our current Guthrie's Grill location will continue to operate with the same amazing team members in place. Charred Oak Grill will offer an entirely different menu ... except for the Chicken Nachos! They will now be available at two locations!"
Live music will be offered on select nights, adding to the energy of the neighborhood. The restaurant is targeting an opening date in the spring of 2020.
"When we toured the dramatic open space and saw the beautiful wooden domed ceiling, we felt as though we were standing inside a bourbon barrel," said Angelique Guthrie. "We knew immediately that this was the ideal location for a bourbon inspired restaurant. (Developer) Brandon Sweet has an amazing vision for the space and is personally crafting a bar made entirely out of reclaimed bourbon barrels! It's going to be beautiful."
Sweet is partners with Michael Keck in 1776 Holdings, a company that's in the process of revitalizing downtown Somerset. In June, their ownership of the old Food Fair space on East Mt. Vernon Street was made official and they announced that Be You Boutique, operated by young entrepreneur Ashley Dockery, has committed to move into a portion of the space.
"Right now, they're predominantly on-line and have a warehouse here locally, but this will be their first storefront property, which is exciting for us," said Keck at that time.
That left about two-thirds of the building still to fill, however. Keck noted that the initial wish was to have a community store come in, something to effectively replace Food Fair downtown, but "we'd exhausted every option we could think of in trying to recruit major chains and private entrepreneurs, and it just wasn't something that was viable for anybody to do.
So we turned to plan B, and that was general commercial space," he added. "We really wanted to avoid office space."
The answer had been right there waiting all along, however.
"This was quite a process. I've got to give credit to my brother Alan," said Keck, whose brother is the mayor of Somerset. "He had been going to Guthrie's down in Burnside for a long time. I suppose just through general conversation ... it came up that they wanted to open another location. Alan made his case for opening a restaurant downtown. This want on for at least a year. Once Brandon and I acquired the Food Fair building and that space became available, that discussion became a whole lot more serious."
Michael Keck said that he expects the Charred Oak Grill to "help increase the vibrancy and the local appeal, to have another signature restaurant that's locally owned and operated." He said it's "integral to a robust downtown where people have more and more reasons to come downtown, not to just run one single erran, but now they have a litany of destinations that they can combine into one visit to the downtown area."
Mayor Alan Keck called the Guthries' decision to open a new concept downtown a "testament to the growing revitalization effort" in his city.
"It is so encouraging to see local entrepreneurs like the Guthrie's adding to the vision for downtown Somerset and our broader community," he said. "The excitement in Somerset continues to build and I'm grateful for the overwhelming amount of participation from every sector of our community."
