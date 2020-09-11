New school for Burnside Elementary back on the table

The Pulaski County Board of Education voted Tuesday to move forward with discussions of building a new Burnside Elementary School.
Rather than voting on a definite change of plan, the board will reconvene the Local Planning Committee to consider the construction of a new school. The move is required, according to architect Kevin Cheek, because the committee had previously produced a district facilities plan which called for renovation of the current facility.
Cheek, representing Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, presented board members with an estimated financial comparison between renovation and construction. To accommodate 500 students, a new school could cost around $17 million as opposed for $10.8 million to renovate the existing school.
The construction portion of the estimates are based on cost-per-square-foot numbers from the Kentucky Department of Education. However, Cheek noted that actual bid numbers have often been lower.
"Right now, for the sake of planning, I'm going to stay with KDE's numbers because I think that will keep us safe," Cheek said. "…None of us know how this pandemic will affect things."
Other factors include site acquisition, site survey, geotechnical, contingency, inspections, infrastructure, furniture and equipment.
While the current building has more than enough square footage for 500 students, renovation would also involve addressing foundation and site issues. The project calls for the renovation of the current media center into a new administrative area, bringing it closer to the front entrance; the creation of a security area for guests to wait at rather that allowing them direct access to the inside of the school; forming a new car drop-off access road that could accommodate around 100 vehicles and would alleviate traffic congestion on the road leading into the school; and extensions to the cafeteria and the new media center area.
For a new school, Cheek advised the board that the district would need to acquire approximately 15 acres.
The board approved reconvening the Local Planning Committee on a motion from vice chair Dr. Rebekah Branscum and seconded by Patricia Edwards. Should the LPC decide to recommend construction of a new school, the board would have to approve the new plan and send it along to KDE for approval as well.
