New SPD officers, SHS title win resonate with Somerset Council

The final Somerset council meeting for 2019 was dedicated to discussion of new Somerset Police officers and the history-making football team of state title winners Somerset High School.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt brought the department's newest officers to Monday night's meeting to introduce them
"When we have new officers coming on and going out on solo patrol, I think it's good for you to see a name with a face," Hunt said.
Officer Austin Garner is a little over half way through his field training with the Somerset Police Department. He was born and raised in Wayne County, and attended Wayne County High School before earning an associate degree in Police Study at Eastern Kentucky University.
"I'm happy to be working here," Garner told the council.
Officer Cameron Claunch has been on solo patrol for several weeks. Claunch is a graduate of Somerset High School who earned a two-year degree at Lindsey Wilson College in Criminal Justice.
"I appreciate you all letting me work for you," Claunch said.
Mayor Alan Keck encouraged the new officers by saying, "Thank you for your sacrifice and your willingness to serve."
The other topic on everyone's minds during the meeting was Saturday's state title game which saw Somerset's football team win out over Mayfield in a 34-31 nail-biter.
Several council members weighed in on the win.
"It's a great day to be a Briar Jumper," said Councilor Mike New.
Brian Dalton agreed, saying, "Great win for the Briar Jumpers."
Jimmy Eastham added: "Unbelievable, fantastic group of people, players, coaches and all the above. … One of those games of a lifetime."
Mayor Keck commented, "I was there, and it was special."
Keck said he had been using the words "miracle" and "fairy tail" to describe how intense the game was.
"If we open our eyes, often times we can learn a lot from kids. Those young men and the coaches, in a lot of ways, showed us a lot of things that we can learn from: Not quitting, having a good attitude and being good sports. I was proud to be a part of that," Keck said.
He said tentative plans were in place to have a community celebration of the team's state title, but could not offer details at this time.
Also at Monday's meeting:
City Attorney John Adams held the first reading of an ordinance that would change the name of UK Drive (the ring road that encircles Somerset Community College) to SCC Drive. Adams said that the city was not aware of any property owners who would be adversely affected by the change, but if anyone did own property along that road and objected to the change, Adams asked that they contact the city.The council held the first reading of an ordinance that would change 119 Young Street from a Residential-1 (single dwelling) zoned property to a Residential-3 (multi-family) zone.The council approved the annexation-by-request of the properties where Taco John's and AMVETS Post 125 sit.Mayor Keck informed the council that the bids for the first phase of the remodeling of the EMS building were just under $200,000, which was $50,000 less than what the project was budgeted for.
