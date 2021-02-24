A Eubank man charged back in 2019 in connection to a marijuana plot that was protected by explosive devices is set to stand trial this spring.
William Wayne Gilliland Jr., 36, of Gary Powell Road, was initially set to stand trial on March 22 on charges of Cultivate in Marijuana (less than 5 plants, 1st offense), first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, and Possession of a Destructive Device or Booby Trap. However, state judicial officials have extended coronavirus restrictions prohibiting jury trials through April 1.
A new trial date has been scheduled for May 3.
Gilliland was indicted along with co-defendant Emmanuel J. Joseph, 35, of County Line Road in Eubank, in connection to a Kentucky State Police investigation that began on August 27, 2019. Sergeant Dustin Hon, with KSP's Cannabis Suppression unit, reported at the time that the plants were initially spotted from the air by the Marijuana Strike Force. The helicopter landed in order for officers to cut the plants down. As two troopers and a National Guard member approached the plot, an explosive primed by a shotgun shell to go off by a tripwire detonated near one of the officers.
No one was injured.
No arrests were made at the time as no one appeared to be home, according to Sgt. Hon. As the investigation continued, KSP's bomb squad located another device on the property and Detective Brandon Curlis, the lead investigator, was able to retrieve another from one of the suspects.
Initially freed on a $10,000 bond, Gilliland has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center since October 14 after being indicted on separate burglary and terroristic threatening charges.
Joseph is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference in Pulaski Circuit Court on March 5.
