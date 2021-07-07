New trial date set for Oakwood criminal abuse case

A Eubank man accused of striking and shoving an Oakwood resident has been given a new trial date this fall.
Anthony L. Barron, 59, had initially been set to stand trial on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse starting May 24. An order was issued the prior Friday by Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker cancelling that date and setting a new pretrial conference for June 18.
From that hearing, Barron's trial is now set to begin on October 25.
Barron was indicted last year by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in connection to an incident reported to have occurred in late March 2020.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, the department was contacted by Oakwood to investigate the report of an employee who struck and shoved a resident -- causing injury to the resident.
Barron has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is currently free on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman is prosecuting the case. Barron is being represented by Somerset attorney Larry Whitaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.