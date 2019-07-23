New trial date set in child porn case

A new trial date has been scheduled for a local man accused of possessing child pornography.
Ardyth Ray Prather III, 39, of Science Hill, is facing an indictment charging him with two counts of Possess/View Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. He was initially set to stand trial last month but that was continued in May. Appearing in Pulaski Circuit Court Thursday with attorney Joey Venters, Prather's trial was rescheduled for October 21.
The case, which is being prosecuted by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, stems from a December 21, 2017, search of Prather's residence on Raleigh Road by Kentucky State Police as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.
According to an arrest complaint filed by KSP Detective Justin Oliver, officers found two images of child sexual exploitation, which Prather allegedly "admitted to producing…in Florida. The female juvenile victim was identified" and electronic devices seized for forensic examination. Prather has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor is a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Prather has also been charged as a second-degree Persistent Felony Offender, which pertains to a 2007 reckless homicide conviction following a fatal car accident.
