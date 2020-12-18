Among the items in Rachael Jenkins' office is a sign that simply says “#Adulting.” In this case, it’s not a complaint. It’s a goal to strive for, a motivation for improving one’s future.
Jenkins is the executive director of A New Beginning Achievement Center, an agency that focuses on teaching skills to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Instructors teach anything that will help an individual student obtain a life goal, whether that be training to help them land a job, get their own place, or learn to live more independently.
The agency has helped students earn their GEDs, move into their own apartments, get jobs and even obtain their own guardianship from the state.
On Wednesday, the agency’s staff and students celebrated the school’s own new beginning – the opening of the first of what should be many new vocational training opportunities.
But it’s more than that. It was a chance for students to train for retail, and for them to shop for needed items at the same time.
The agency cut the ribbon on its new in-house store, Motivation Market. As Beth Kozak, licensed behavioral analyst, and Johnette Warner, classroom teacher, explained, new and gently used items have been donated and set up on shelves like in a real store. During its grand opening, several students acted as employees – door greeter, store assistant and bagger – while their fellow students got to shop.
They bought their purchases with their ANBAC bucks – A New Beginning Achievement Center dollars that students earn throughout the year.
The new store gives them a chance to spend their ANBAC bucks on Christmas presents for family and friends, without having to visit an outside store.
Also, as Jenkins pointed out, many of their students are struggling financially with real-world expenses such as rent, utilities and food. This gives them the chance to buy presents through their ANBAC bucks without spending real-world money.
Motivation Market “ties in very closely with our incentive program,” Kozak said. Students learn about finances and budgeting by being assigned a “banking” account in which they can earn ANBAC bucks.
They start with an opening balance, then earn more by doing daily or weekly chores, or by testing out on a skill.
“There’s lots of opportunities to add to that total,” Kozak said.
Up until now, students could really only spend those bucks on field trips, outings, or on special days such as spa days or holiday parties.
The store gives them a new avenue to spend their hard-earned money – and teaches them more about budgeting in the process. For example, a student may not want to spend all their money in the store knowing that they may have to pay for admission to an upcoming Christmas party as well.
The store is just part of a new initiative that will increase the job skill training within the agency.
The agency already set up an area where students can learn how to print t-shirts, mugs and hats. Staff hope to expand that area soon.
Future projects include the installation of a bank teller’s window – so students can learn how to be a teller or how to deposit and withdraw money. Staff also plan on setting up a call center-like room with cubicles, a room set up like a medical office and a “warehouse” where students can learn how to pick orders for companies like Amazon.
All of these areas will allow students learn skills for those jobs in a safe environment, where they will not be pressured to learn on-the-fly and will be able to stop and ask questions as needed.
Once their training is completed, they will then start the process of looking for a job by filling out applications and going through interviews.
As A New Beginning staff point out, any time one of their students is able to achieve a goal and be able to enter the workplace, their goals to become more independent then benefits the community.
Students get into the agency by going through an interview process that determines what their goals are and whether the agency can help them accomplish those goals. The center is funded through Medicaid insurance.
