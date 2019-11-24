New Year's Eve bash coming downtown

Is it too early to start making your New Year's Eve plans? Not according to the city of Somerset.
Even though its more than a month away, officials are beginning to release the first trickles of information regarding the Light Up 2020 Bash, set to take place in downtown Somerset on Tuesday, December 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The event promises food trucks, live music, spirits, a "See My Set" photo booth (based on the marketing slogan #SeeMySet) and a "ball drop."
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck is keeping close to his chest what that drop will actually entail.
"The ball drop will be custom to Somerset, and all of downtown will be abuzz," Keck said.
The party will take place no matter what the weather brings.
"Weather is always a concern, but they handle it every year in New York City, and we will be prepared with tents and heaters as needed," Keck said.
While exact details are not firmed up yet, the Fountain Square and East Mount Vernon Street areas should be closed to vehicle traffic similar to last month's Moonlight Festival.
Bands lined up for the event so far are Chase Cimala and Members of Somerset Big Band; Kevin Dalton & the Tuesday Blooms; and The Company Band.
Keck said local personality Brian Simmons will be the emcee and will conduct "live interviews" in between the bands, showcasing community members.
"We are extremely excited about ringing in the New Year as a community. We have much to celebrate from 2019 and a tremendous amount to look forward to in 2020," Keck continued.
He added that he plans on attending himself, saying "I can't wait to celebrate with the great people of Somerset."
The event will be free to attend, but to be able to purchase alcoholic drinks, attendees must show a photo ID and buy a wristband for $5.
Organizers suggest attendees dress for the weather and bring their own lawn chairs.
