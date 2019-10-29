Monica Hardin recalls the moment she learned she had breast cancer.
It was June 20, 2018 -- two weeks after her divorce was finalized -- and she was driving her two young daughters to summer camp. When they arrived, Hardin had her picture taken with her girls -- all smiles because they had know idea what had just happened. Once she'd dropped them off, she only drove far enough enough to be out of their line of sight before stopping to wail.
"I was alive," Hardin said, "but I also knew that everything was about to change…I knew this was not going to be easy."
Not only had she lost her mother to the disease, but both grandmothers as well.
Hardin, an Emmy-winning news anchor with Louisville's WLKY-TV and former Miss Kentucky (2001), shared her story as the featured speaker for the 17th Annual Breast Cancer Symposium held Monday at The Center for Rural Development.
"What a gift to be celebrating today as we wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month," Hardin said, adding that she'd grappled with what to say to hundreds of other breast cancer survivors in the Pink Sisterhood.
In the end, she decided she wanted to "be real" and talk about her "triple Ds" -- three events that had greatly impacted her life in the last three years: her mother's death from breast cancer in 2016, her divorce and then her own breast cancer diagnosis.
Prior to those events, Hardin had been living the life of her dreams. She'd had the opportunity to compete in the Miss America pageant; she'd married and had her first daughter; and she was working in television. Then her mother began to get sick and was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
Hardin and her mother, who was also blind, didn't have the typical mother-daughter relationship when she was growing up in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood. But the two really bonded as Hardin cared for her mother in the last years of her life.
"I'm grateful that I was with her when she took her last breath," Hardin said. "She fought until the last breath…I know you all have had moments like this, but there's a reason that we're still here."
Though her marriage would fall apart just over a year later, Hardin talked about the strength she took from being a single mom to her daughters.
Because of her family history, Hardin had undergone genetic testing to determine the probability that she too would develop breast cancer. The test was negative, but she said she still waited for a diagnosis. She knew immediately that she wanted to undergo a bilateral mastectomy. She's been cancer-free since her last surgery in September 2018.
"Everybody's journey is different," Hardin said, adding she's documented hers through pictures not only to remind herself what she's been through but for her daughters. "It's your journey.…It's different being a supporter than it is being a survivor, but my faith in God is what has kept me going.
"I've been angry, I've been frustrated, I've been depressed," she continued. "Low, in the darkest places. From my mom's death, my divorce and my diagnosis but by the grace of God, I'm here.…Do I have all the answers? No. But my faith is strong, I know who's for me, I know who I'm for, and I'm grateful that I have the opportunity to use my voice hopefully to encourage other breast cancer survivors and hopefully to make change for other women facing breast cancer."
One of the things Hardin is advocating is to ensure that those undergoing treatment are safe in their jobs.
"Twelve weeks [guaranteed through the federal Family and Medical Leave Act] is not enough time for treatment…and being able to heal from the inside out," Hardin said.
The news anchor closed by saying she hoped her talk wasn't too heavy but reiterated she wanted to be real. "I feel like a lot times, people are walking around like things are just perfect and they're easy. And no matter what, this thing we're talking about today is not easy but we can make it out of it."
The symposium, presented each October by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and the Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships, has always been about finding inspiration in fellowship and educating about breast cancer awareness. Following Hardin's luncheon speech, some 350 attending were able to attend an informational expo featuring more than 40 exhibitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.