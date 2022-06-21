One of July's most anticipated local events was unexpectedly canceled over the weekend.
The 6th annual Mud, Mayhem & Fun Lake Cumberland 5K Obstacle Challenge was scheduled to take place Saturday, July 23, at Pulaski County Park.
In a Facebook post last Friday, organizers announced that the race was being canceled "due to circumstances beyond our control" and that all registration fees and sponsorships would be returned.
On Tuesday, one of those organizers, Mark Hamm of Phoenix Wellness, declined to elaborate precisely on those circumstances.
"I think we're pretty much going to stay with the same statement that we posted," he said, "which was really just due to circumstances beyond our control, and very late notice on some of those things.…
"We just didn't feel like we could put it on in a safe and professional manner at the level that we're used to putting it on," Hamm continued. "We don't like to halfway do anything; we want it to be something that is really special and unique for our community."
The event -- featuring a five-kilometer trek through the park's scenic trails and lakeshore with a few tubes to slide through and a mud pit to wade in thrown in for good measure -- attracted more than 600 participants from at least seven states last year.
"It breaks my heart," Hamm said, noting the efforts of many volunteers and that the proceeds help support race registrations and gear for the juvenile Phoenix Wellness Racing program. "You hate for these things to happen…It's a big event for our kids and families. So it's very disappointing that it worked out the way that it did."
Hamm added that while organizers couldn't move forward with this year's Mud, Mayhem & Fun given the time frame in which they found themselves last week, they definitely are working toward a comeback in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.