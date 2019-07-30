Nicholasville man handed 20-year sentence

A Nicholasville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week after his probation was revoked.
Chance Coburn Brewer's sentence had been probated for a period of five years after he pleaded guilty last October to two counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking over $10,000 as well as one count each of Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent and Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000. Each carried a five-year sentence.
Among the conditions of Brewer's release was the condition that he complete residential treatment for substance abuse. In Pulaski Circuit Court last Thursday, the 21-year-old acknowledged that he failed to complete rehab and absconded from probation supervision after just two weeks. He had reportedly been incarcerated since racking up new charges in April that are currently pending in Fayette County.
One of the local cases dated back to February 2018 and involved Brewer taking an estimated $70,000 worth of property -- including a truck and trailer -- from Somerset businesses.
Defense attorney Emily Campbell appealed for leniency on Brewer's behalf, given his youth and his recent time in jail serving as a wake-up call of sorts. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman, however, noted the number of cases Brewer had been charged with despite his youth.
In the end, Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp imposed the full sentence.
At press time, Brewer remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Fayette Circuit Court on August 9 for a status hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.