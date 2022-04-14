No changes for magisterial districts after 2020 Census

After a year's delay due to the pandemic, magisterial redistricting for Pulaski County based on 2020 census numbers is complete and has been unanimously approved by Pulaski Fiscal Court.
Magistrates were presented the redistricting plan, which contains no changes to the number of districts or their boundaries, at Tuesday's regular meeting by committee chair Rick Barker.
Barker noted that the plan was based on population rather than voter registration. "The figures on the sheet did come from the U.S. Census Bureau," he said. "Of the three [committees] I've served on, this is the first time I have seen the numbers come out like they are."
The chairman, who's currently in real estate but also has experience with 911 (which involves mapping and addressing), explained that 2020's census was done primarily online and was disrupted by COVID. Over the last 30 years, Barker said there had been a "gradual shift" from District 4 to District 5 but that didn't occur this time.
"Basically what I think they have done, and we have no control of that, they simply went across the board for our census in Kentucky and added 2.3 percent to everybody," Barker opined, explaining that the county was still in alignment with the boundaries approved after the 2010 census. "Nobody grew; nobody shrunk. They only show the county with a 2.3 percent increase in population. I deal in real estate; I can assure you that Pulaski County in the last 11 years grew tremendously more than that."
Though he may have questioned the rate of population increase, Barker noted that the committee was required by statute to go by the figures provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. He also noted that the committee looked at the number of magisterial districts and determined that the current five still worked best.
According to information provided with the committee's recommendation, the county's population breakdown for 2020 was as follows:
• District 1 -- 13,006 total in West Somerset, Saline, Nancy, Harrison, Som 3B Courthouse, Firebrook, Oak Hill, Okalona, Naomi East and Naomi West.
• District 2 -- 12,570 total in Girdler, Hickory Nut, Ansel, Science Hill City, Science Hill County, Buncombe, Somerset 1 Courthouse, Somerset 3A Huffaker, Mt. Zion, Eubank, Estesburg, Fall Branch and Norwood.
• District 3 -- 13,057 total in Som 2 City Hall, Caney Fork, Som 4A Rocky Hollow, Som 4B Meece Middle, Price, Good Hope, Vaught, Catron, Dallas and Som 3C Saddlebrook.
• District 4 -- 13,228 total in Som 5A Memorial, Rush Branch, Parker, Mark, Bourbon East, Mayfield, Mt. Victory, Ferguson, Colo, Gilliland, Som 5C Mall, Som 5E Grand Central and Som 6 South End.
• District 5 -- 13,173 total in Burnside City, Burnside County, East Burnside Co, Bourbon West, West Burnside County, Gamblin, Bronston North, Som 5D Neighborhood, Bronston South and Sloans Valley.
Barker advised the court that if they chose not to approve the plan, it would be forwarded to the Circuit Court for a judge to approve. But the magistrates voted readily in favor of it, on a motion from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk and second from District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley thanked the committee for their work. In addition to Barker, the volunteer committee was comprised of Becki Childers, Alex Wilson and Rod Dick. They were appointed last January and voted March 24 on their recommendation.
The map is expected to be reviewed again in 2031.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.