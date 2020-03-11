No COVID-19 still in Pulaski County or at LCRH

So far, Somerset remains coronavirus-free.
Despite rumors to the contrary, there is not a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH).
"LCRH continues to properly evaluate patients and follow appropriate COVID-19 testing guidelines from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and we have not yet had a patient test positive for COVID-19, nor do we have any patients currently being tested," according to a statement from LCRH CEO Robert Parker on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department released a statement in response "to the current state of Coronavirus-19 in our district," saying they're in "constant contact" with the Kentucky Department of Public Health as it relates to updates, and is committed to working with and passing along information to the public.
"We currently have no confirmed cases in our 10-county region as of (March 11)," stated the Health Department's release. "There are 8 confirmed cases in Kentucky — 5 in Harrison County, 2 in Fayette County, and 1 in Jefferson County."
The statement went on to communicate recommendations from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that anyone over 60 years old, anyone with severe chronic health conditions and compromised immunity (or otherwise vulnerable to health ailments) should stay home, avoid large crowds, not travel our of state, or via airline or cruise ship, and "to practice social distancing to minimize exposure to the virus."
Other requests were to pre-fill medications for at least a two-week period, to cancel church services for the week, and to suspend non-essential out-of-state business travel. The governor also restricted visitors to all state-run nursing homes and prisons.
Statewide and nationally, Wednesday was another big day for coronavirus-related developments, as the NCAA announced plans to hold the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans in the stands, and the University of Kentucky going to online classes for two weeks after Spring Break.
The LCDHD released their statement, and LCRH had one saying that in line with the governor's recommendations regarding visitors at care facilities, the hospital has temporarily suspended all visitation to the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) located within the hospital, which is classified as a long-term care facility.
The restriction will be in place until further updates are released by the governor and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
"Although our risk and exposure to COVID-19 is still low, these restrictions are necessary to protect the health of our patients and team members," read the LCRH release.
On Tuesday, Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility put out a statement on their Facebook page saying that they had implemented recommended measures to restrict all non-essential visits, and asked for the consideration of all involved in complying with the policy. An administrator or designee would determine if the visit is essential.
Later, the Commonwealth Journal asked LCRH to address social media rumors about the presence of COVID-19 there, which were dismissed as Parker explained above.
“Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors. We are working closely with Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID–19)," said Parker.
"... In the event of a possible case of COVID-19 or any infectious disease, our clinical teams are trained on the proper procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of spreading germs. This includes masking and isolating the patient, donning personal protective equipment (PPE) – inclusive of a mask, eye protection, gown and gloves – and ensuring environmental hygiene.
"Importantly, all of the above are standard operating protocols that are in place year-round to help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital.”
