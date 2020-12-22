No in-person classroom instruction at Wayne County before January 11

Educational opportunities will continue moving forward virtually in 2021 with a decision on in-person instruction to be made before January 11. Talks took place Thursday of returning to the classroom during the regular meeting of Wayne County's school board.
After a review of COVID-19 numbers for Lake Cumberland area counties, Wayne County Superintendent Wayne Roberts recommended students return to virtually January 4 following Christmas break. School officials will take another look at numbers prior to a definite decision being made for in-person instruction to resume January 11. When students return to in-person classes, an alternating day schedule will continue, like the one in place prior to the disruption caused by the pandemic.
School board members also approved selling the old Central Office building located on South Main to Cumberland Family Medical, the healthcare services provider for the school district. Cumberland Family Medical made a $277,000 dollar offer for the property, that being the current assessment of it's worth.
