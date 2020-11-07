More voters were in favor of alcohol sales in Wayne County on Tuesday than perhaps any local would have ever imagined. Since the election, it's been talk of the town but folks still find it almost unbelievable.
Just before noon Friday, a final tabulation sheet signed by the Wayne County Board of Elections -- County Clerk Heather Piercy, Sheriff Tim Catron, Tommy Craig and Jason Lee --was received -- signifying the 2020 General Election is in the books. The final vote count for the wet/dry election was 4,901 in favor of alcohol sales in Wayne County with 3,996 opposed. Only three additional absentee ballots were counted on Friday.
According to County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson, the phones have been ringing non-stop at his office following Tuesday night's positive outcome for wet forces. He told of some callers asking about the local AB (Alcohol Beverage) administrator position, while others were inquiring about a liquor license.
"Honestly, I did not think in my lifetime that Wayne County would go wet with our past demographics," Anderson said Thursday, adding, "This year's Presidential Election in Wayne County turned out a near record amount of voters, a 60% turnout. There were more first-time voters we think, than in the past."
The County Judge-Executive continued, "It will be interesting in the next few months when the Secretary of State has all the data collected, so we may begin to break down the voting age and demographics of those voters. I am receiving many calls as to how many licenses may be obtained in our county and how one becomes an Alcoholic Beverage Administrator."
Judge Anderson noted it was his elected duty and legal obligation to get those answers for the citizens.
"Today, I have been reviewing the Kentucky Revised Statues that deal with these types of questions and I am asking surrounding counties for their ordinances, in order to get a grasp on the task ahead," he said. "This process will not come quickly, but I will post timelines and all pertinent data as I have it."
Monticello attorney Rhett Ramsey said of the wet/dry election, "I think that having alcohol sales is a step that is necessary in communities that want to grow, but that doesn't mean we will explode in growth, just because of alcohol sales. Selling alcohol will not fix all of our community's problems, but I think it will certainly help."
Ramsey doubts that major chain restaurants will move into Wayne County. "I am fine with that," he added. "I would much rather see our local individuals and local companies make money from selling alcohol than have a corporate restaurant make money and send it out of the community. We will certainly see an increase in revenue for our governments through alcohol taxes. While this new money might be earmarked for specific purposes such as law enforcement, the existing funds that had been used for those purposes will be freed up for other uses such as roads, sidewalks and youth programs."
The subject of selling alcohol has been a hot button issue in the community and Ramsey continued, "If someone wants to have a drink, they will have a drink. They might go to a bootlegger to get it, go out of town to a restaurant to have one, or they might go out of town to a store and purchase it to bring home. It just makes more sense for our community to see some benefit rather than sending money up Highway 90 or across Highway 92 to other cities and counties.
"The vote is done with, and it was a close one," he added, "but now I think it's time for the people of Wayne County to come back together and work with one another to continue to build Wayne County's future. I also hope that the individuals and groups who spent countless amounts of time, energy, and money advocating for or against alcohol sales will use that same energy and fervor in working to create new opportunities for our future generations to be able to have a productive future in Wayne County."
As the county begins that process, several questions have been answered by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) regarding what happens after a local option election. In corresponding with the Commonwealth Journal, Kellie Lovan, an ABC Licensing Specialist, provided access to information that indicates once a territory is voted wet, prohibition ceases 60 days after the election is certified by the County Clerk. The legislative body of Wayne County will then, by ordinance create an office of Alcoholic Beverage administrator.
There are several requirements for an administrator, including no member of the board or member of his or her immediate family having any interest in the premises or a business where alcoholic beverages are manufactured, stored or sold. The local administrator will not be allowed to receive any commission or profit from any person applying for or receiving any license or permit.
The administrator must be at least 30 years old and have been a citizen of Kentucky and resident of Wayne County for at least two years before the date of appointment. He or she will also be responsible for. establishing ordinances and local fees, applications, training requirements as well as Sunday and Election Day sales.
Sixty days after the election is certified, interested parties may begin the application process for an alcoholic beverage license by downloading applications from the ABC website, www.abc.ky.gov.
Applicants are required to submit an advertisement in a local newspaper declaring intent to apply for a license as well as provide background checks for all officers. A license cannot be issued for at least 30 days from the date of the advertisement.
It also takes approximately 45-60 days for the ABC to process a new application, due to premise inspections and various other tasks performed by ABC Licensing and Enforcement personnel. There are different processes for applying for quota licenses, as opposed to applying for non-quota licenses.
Non-quota applications will be accepted by ABC after the initial sixty days. New quota applications will not be accepted until ABC has placed an advertisement one time in the local newspaper, informing the public of the availability of quota licenses and the number available.
An applicant for a quota license cannot apply for a license after the 60-day wait period. Alcoholic Beverage Control will accept applications for 30 days following the advertisement in the newspaper. Information made available by ABC says the number of quota retail package licenses issued in Wayne County will not exceed a number equal to one for every 2,300 residents.
