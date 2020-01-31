No nonpartisan candidate has filed as of yet

Filing window for nonpartisan candidates not subject to May 19th primaries has been open since November 6 but as of Thursday morning no petitions of nomination have been filed.
Senate Bill 60 established 4 p.m. June 2 as the last moment for nonpartisan candidates to file, moving the deadline earlier than the former second Tuesday in August.
Burnside and Ferguson at this fall's election will choose city councils, Science Hill and Eubank will select city commissions, boards of educations in the county's three school district will elect either two or three members and Pulaski County Soil and Water Conversation District will name supervisors.
Somerset City Council, because its members are subject to May 19th primaries, had a January 10th filing deadline, moved earlier by Senate Bill 60 than the previous deadline the last Tuesday in January. However, none of the city's 12 wards has more than two candidates, so no primary run-off-type elections developed. Two-candidate contests in Wards 3, 5, 6 and 11 will be decided at the General Election November 3.
The General Election ballot also will include nominees from the May 19th primary elections including Democratic and Republican Presidential Preference primaries and contests for U.S. senator from Kentucky, Kentucky state senator in the 15th Senatorial District, U.S. representative in the 5th Congressional District, four Kentucky House districts and a circuit judge to succeed David Tapp who was appointed to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
All members of Ferguson City Council are up for reelection this year. The top six vote-getters among incumbents and new filers will be elected to a two-year term beginning in January 2021. Each voter in Ferguson may vote for six candidates.
Current members of Ferguson City Council are Eileen Thacker, Karen Gregg, Linda Hughes, Malissa Thacker, Tony DePrato and Paul Moody.
Burnside will elect six members to its city council in November. Qualified voters in Burnside may vote for six councilor candidates and the six top vote-getters will be seated on the council for a two-year term.
Current members of Burnside City Council are Randy Berry, Carol Griffin, Mike Lynn, Dewayne Sellers, Brandon Decker and Terry Vanover.
Science Hill will elect four members to its city commission. Qualified voters in Science Hill may vote for four candidates and the four candidates receiving the most votes will be elected to two-year terms.
Current members of Science Hill City Commission are Billy New, Beth Wheet, William J. Dick and Jim Ramsey.
Eubank will elect four members to its city commission. Qualified voters in Eubank may vote for four candidates and the top four vote-getters will form Eubank City Commission for the next two years, beginning in January.
Current members of Eubank City Commission are Kenny Upchurch, Iris Todd, Alton Fulcher Jr. and Curtis Todd.
Pulaski County Board of Education members Brandy Daniels, Division 1; Rebekah Branscum, Division 5; and Patty Edwards, Division 2; all are up for reelection this year. Board members with time remaining in their current terms are Laura Carrigan, Division 4; and Cindy Price, Division 3.
Somerset Independent Board of Education members Dr. Lenora F. DeBord and Jacob W. Grabeel II are up for reelection in November. City school board members with time remaining in their current terms are Dr. Michael W. Hail, Scott P. Gulock and Elaine A. Wilson.
Terms of Science Hill Independent Board of Education members Skip Norfleet and Garry Patrick will expire at the end of this year, and they will be subject to reelection in November. David Sayers Jr., Jasie Logsdon and Mark Catron all have time remaining in their terms on the Science Hill Board of Education.
