The Pulaski County School System has produced a number of star athletes and academic achievers in its history and nominations are now being accepted for the 4th hall of fame class.
District officials launched the hall of fame in 2017 to recognize and honor the rich heritage of academic and athletic contributions made by those who have attended or had a long-term association (e.g. employees) with the Pulaski County School System.
Nominations are being accepted now through October 15 with an induction planned for after the first of next year. Nominees will be considered from all schools both past (before county consolidation) and present but must be at least 10 years removed from graduation or contribution to the Pulaski County School System. Examples of extraordinary contributions or accomplishments include but are not limited to:
• All-American recognition;
• All State recognition;
• State Champion in individual or team sport;
• Outstanding college career/accomplishments;
• Awarded or decorated with significant distinction for contribution to our nation's freedom;
• Former teachers, principals, school staff that made extraordinary impacts;
• Participation as a professional athlete (USA or abroad);
• Extraordinary contributions in chosen profession;
• Outstanding accomplishments in coaching.
Nomination forms may be downloaded from the district website at www.pulaski.net or picked up at the Pulaski County Board of Education on North Main Street, Pulaski County High School on University Drive, or at Southwestern High School on WTLO Road.
