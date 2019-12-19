The Somerset Police Department reported that an accidental self-inflicted shooting took place Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27 near light no. 15, with the victim’s injuries appearing to be non-life threatening.
SPD Officer Andrew Wilson responded to the scene around 4:33 p.m. Once there, he determined that Dakota Webb, 22, of Burnside, was driving a vehicle when a loaded .22 caliber handgun fell from the seat.
Reportedly, after grabbing the gun, Webb jokingly pointed it towards himself and pulled the trigger, believing the gun to be unloaded. Webb told officers it was an attempt to scare his passenger.
SPD reported that Webb was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Webb was cited by Ofc. Wilson for a violation of a Foreign Protective Order issued in Tennessee. Possession of the firearm violates the protective order.
SPD was assisted at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.