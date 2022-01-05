Norfleet brings record of community service to campaign for District 2 Magistrate

Skip Norfleet is no stranger to community service -- or politics.
His grandfather served as the Somerset Chief of Police at a time when that position was elected, and a great uncle served as mayor. His father Gene also started in law enforcement before joining the Somerset Fire Department, where he was chief from 1972 until 1986, while his mother Joann served 14 years on Somerset City Council.
"It's just something that's been in our family," Norfleet said. "I've enjoyed helping people all my life. Every job I've ever had has had something to do with helping people."
Norfleet himself is former chief of the Somerset Fire Department. He joined the agency in 1991 and assumed the leadership role a decade later -- serving as fire chief until his retirement on January 1, 2013. Through the fire department, Norfleet was certified to clean up drug labs and did so throughout the county.
Norfleet moved to Science Hill, where his wife Penni (Clark) hails from, in 2008 so that their daughter Macy Jo could attend school in the independent district.
Norfleet was eventually elected to the nonpartisan Science Hill Independent Board of Education, which he currently chairs, after retiring from SFD. With his daughter now a senior at Somerset High School, the 54-year-old Republican has decided to give up his school board seat after nearly nine years and make a run for District 2 Magistrate.
"I handled a $2 million budget there at the city [fire department], and about the same here at the school system," Norfleet said. "So I know budgets and how to work with grants, things of that nature."
Of the school board, Norfleet said, "I think we, not I, have done a good job at Science Hill and made a lot of improvements. We have a great superintendent in Jimmy [Dyehouse].…We're really growing and it's something I'm really proud of."
The Science Hill school district is small, so Norfleet is learning how to campaign on a larger scale in a magisterial district that runs from Eubank to Nancy.
"You're looking at the whole west side of the county from the Lincoln county line to all the way down to the Russell County line and over toward Casey County," he said. "It's a big difference and a lot of work, but I've been attending a lot of meetings and talking to people.…I'm excited and ready to take on the challenge."
In addition to his firefighting and political career, Norfleet has previously served on the county 911 board and county fair board. He has also worked with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office as a bailiff. On the May 17 ballot, he will be facing incumbent magistrate Mike Wilson (who has served since 2006) and fellow challenger Brian Carrigan for the GOP nomination.
When asked about what inspired him to run for a county office, Norfleet said he feels that the county has been lacking a plan for the future which should be addressed. He also counts emergency personnel as an issue dear to his heart. So far on the campaign trail, he added, most potential voters have expressed concern about neglected roads.
"I just think I can help and make a difference," Norfleet said, adding that he wants to work for the whole county in addition to his district constituents if elected. "I tell people I won't let them down; I'll be a full-time magistrate."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.