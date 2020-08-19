Not all of life's lessons learned in classrooms

There is no question in my mind that schools being forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to offer instruction mostly to students who are on their computers at home instead of sitting in classrooms with kids their own age, will have a negative impact on the learning of our young people that could last for years.
I recognize the necessity of protecting the health of not only students but adults in schools by keeping them out of group settings until number of COVID-19 cases drops dramatically, but there is no way to turn this negative into a positive.
I recognize there are a few teenagers who can learn just as well, and maybe even better, electronically as they can sitting in a classroom. They are some of the brightest, most gifted and most mature of their generation.
My oldest granddaughter was one of those. Despite never qualifying for the "gifted" program in the Ashland Independent School System, she managed to complete high school with only one B earned in an online advanced calculus class as a senior and qualified a four-year, all-expense-paid education at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating from Yale, she has earned a master's degree in library science from the University of Kentucky without setting foot on the Lexington campus. She now works for the Washington, D.C., public library, which she hopes will be a stepping stone for a job at the Library of Congress. That would be the dream job for someone who loves books like she does.
However, that granddaughter's half sister, 14 years younger, is bright but is not nearly as mature or intellectually motivated as her older sister was at the same age. The younger granddaughter will be a sixth-grader at Ashland Middle School this year, and her mother, my wife and I agree that she needs to be in the classroom with other students to do her best.
The final few months of her fifth grade spent in online instruction at home was enough to convince us of this. As one of the youngest sixth-graders in Ashland, she lacks the maturity to do well in online-only instruction. I know there are many other kids just like her, and I worry about their ability to keep pace with others their own age without personally interacting with them.
I confess that I graduated from high school in 1966 and except for being a guest speaker at a few classes and teaching a few college journalism courses, I have not been in a classroom in nearly 50 years. Thus, I know little about today's schools.
Even though I went to school in those ancient times when all 12 grades were in my school until I enrolled in the brand new consolidated high school my freshman year, I know that some of the most important things I learned during my school years were not learned in classrooms.
Instead, they were learned mingling with other kids my age at recess, on the school bus and in the school cafeteria. Because I was a farm kid, the only time I saw kids my own age when school was not in session was at church, at 4-H meetings, at the county fair and at 4-H camp.
The rest of the time, when I was not in school, I was busy helping Dad on the farm. He was grooming me, the only boy in the family, to eventually take over the farm. From Dad, I learned how to cultivate corn, bale hay, feed and care for the livestock, and most of all, what hard work was like. While most of those skills proved useless during my 40-year journalism career, no one ever called me lazy. That's because Dad had kicked all the laziness out of me by the time I was 13. For that, I am eternally grateful.
I have three older sisters who are still alive and healthy. Between now and my oldest sister's birthday in October, we are 72, 73, 74 and 75. Because we were so close in age, I learned a lot about getting along with others from my sisters. However, since I was the only male, my interests differed from theirs as we grew older. Since Dad strongly discouraged me from playing sports or doing anything else that would take me away from the farm, I often lacked for male companionship as a kid.
That's what makes the stuff that I learned outside the classroom from other kids so important to me. It did not help me add, subtract, read or write, but it did help me to get along with others and to socialize. Those skills are critical to making me what I am today.
Yes, kids can learn math, science, literature and reading online, but learning to really communicate with one another requires face-to-face contact and that is what is missing with distance-learning.
Call me selfish, but as soon as safely possible, I want my youngest grandchild learning in a group setting. That is what's best for her and many others.
