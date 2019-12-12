Noted singer VanHoose to kick off Burnside Christmas Parade with anthem

Burnside is about to get a visit from one highly in-demand vocalist.
Marlana VanHoose is scheduled to kick off the annual Burnside Christmas Parade this Saturday, December 14, by singing the National Anthem -- something for which the youthful VanHoose has become famous.
"I am so excited to have her here in our community and featured as part of our Christmas Parade," said Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. "I called her agent and didn't think booking her was possible."
VanHoose, 24, has garnered attention for her captivating story. She was born with Cytomegalovirus, a virus that can result in a range of symptoms and effects -- including blindness. According to her website, littlemarlana.com, VanHoose was found to be blind when only a few weeks old -- her optic nerve never formed.
Though she wasn't expected to live past one year. She did -- but the age of two, VanHoose was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy.
"But God knew better, He had special plans for Marlana," according to her website bio. "After Marlana turned a year old her body healed from the virus and that is when it all began. Marlana was humming 'Jesus loves me' before she talked and by the time she was two years old she started playing the piano."
VanHoose's gift for music blossomed and so has her reputation. In 2012, the youngster from Johnson County in Eastern Kentucky sang the National Anthem before a University of Kentucky women's basketball game and went from there. She has since performed at events for numerous professional franchises, like the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cincinnati Reds, as well as Kentucky basketball and football games, and the Republican National Convention. Her story has been told on various national media outlets, ranging from CBS to FOX to ESPN.
"It just so happened our Christmas Parade date fell between her singing for the Indianapolis Colts and the Pacers game," said Crabtree. And so, VanHoose will be part of this year's holiday festivities in Burnside.
There is plenty of potential for this to be the biggest Christmas parade yet in Burnside. With the most-attended Independence Day festival in the southern Pulaski community earlier this summer, and the largest Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in downtown Somerset this past weekend, the addition of a name like VanHoose could help make this weekend's event one to remember.
"There are so many great things going on with Burnside, Somerset, and Pulaski County," said Crabtree. "Last week, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber had one of the best parades I have ever seen, anywhere. (Chamber Executive Director) Bobby Clue, the next day, turns around and says, 'What can I do to help the Burnside Christmas Parade?' That's that is the spirit of our community: strong leaders making progress a priority over pride. That's what makes our community special."
The parade starts at 5 p.m., and travel the usual route starting at Oak Street and going down South U.S. 27 Main Street to East Lakeshore Drive. Brian Simmons will emcee and help give away $25,000 as part of the Burnside Big Bucks Sweepstakes on Saturday as the parade gets underway.
"I am nervous and excited for what this Saturday is going to bring," said Crabtree. "I can't think of a better way to kick it off than Marlana singing the National Anthem and Christmas Songs for everyone to enjoy!"
