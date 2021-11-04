November 1
• Kimbralee Grillet, 41, Corbin, Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans; One Headlight; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)
• Delana Noel Collins, 31, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
• Travis Wayne Sexton, 32, Science Hill, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Callie Paige Bowcock, 23, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Steven Wayne Upchurch, 33, Monticello, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Codie A. Marcum, 29, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Ricky L. Robbins, 53, Hustonville, Failure to Appear; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Michael Anthony Wilson, 35, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kenneth E. Shelton, 51, Stanford, three counts of Failure to Appear
November 2
• Jeffrey Wayne Willis, 61, Somerset, US Marshal transfer
• Derek L. Perkins, 28, Stanford, Harassment - Physical Contact - No Injury; Menacing
• Leslie Allen Decker, 42, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)
• Latasha R. Bennett, 38, Waynesburg, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
• Dillan Gage Shadoan, 21, Ferguson, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Robert Scott Beaver, 39, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jimmy Wayne Cook, 39, Somerset, Hold for Other Agency
• Jamie Carroll Tillett, 48, Hustonville, two counts of Failure to Appear; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st OFF (Methamphetamine); TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Michael Wayne Gray, 38, Bedford, KY, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
