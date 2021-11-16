November 10
• Derrick Anthony Blackford-Turley, 32, Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• George Wesley Johnson, 58, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off Hydrocodone; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Amphetamine; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Zeth Michael Hooper, 31, Monticello, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Travis R. Edwards, 26, Monticello, Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered
• Barbara F. Neal, 51, Albany, Transfer from Wayne County
• Sarah Morgan Pratt, 28, Eubank, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Of Marijuana; Resisting Arrest
• Terry Kendall Watson, 36, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
November 11
• Caleb Joseph Shadoan, 26, Eubank, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Kimberly Z. Ballenger, 66, Nancy, two Counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Michah Aaron Cunningham, 28, Somerset, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Burglary, 3rd Degree; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer
November 12
• Cody Daniel Jacobs, 26, Waynesburg, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Kevin Lynn Yocum, 57, Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Michael W. Humes, 57, Hustonville, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Jerry Lee Calhoun, 41, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Tiffany Rachelle Dunn, 35, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Theresa Jo Crank, 38, Lancaster, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Mallery M. Reynolds, 19, Lancaster, Improper Turning; One Headlight; No Registration Plates; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Oper Motor Vehicle U/Infl Alcohol <\ 21 YOA .02-.07; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans
• Kristopher D. Garlandios, 19, Science Hill, Harassing Communications; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Ethel M. Brown, 42, Hustonville, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
November 13
• Troy Lewis, 44, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Joshua James Watkins, 29, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
