November 14
• Daniel J. Tincher, 32, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Timothy Kane Hill, 32, Tateville, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others $10,000 < $1,000,000
• Kevin J. Knuckles, 35, Berea, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
November 15
• Alex Joshua Taylor, 22, Ferguson, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
• Chantil J. Asberry, 22, Monticello, two counts of Contempt Of Court Lible/Slander Resistance To Order
• Genevieve R. Lovett, 38, Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentinil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)
• Brenton Dacquire Helton, 26, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
