November 16
• Bret Lee Copple, 44, Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Resisting Arrest; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Persistent Felony Offender I; Failure to Appear
• Henry Thomas Kinman, 47, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Damean Joe McBride, 29, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Paula B. Edwards, 58, Nancy, two counts of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jonathan A. Gregory, 24, Bronston, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Courtney Megayl Carrender, 33, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Bing Ji, 59, Acworth, GA, Human Trafficking - Commercial Sex Activity
• Amber Marie Owens, 35, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle-1st Offense; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
November 17
• Billy Ray Goodin Jr., 41, Pine Knot, KY, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Johnny R. Shoopman, 48, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Brandon Theadore Stephens, 39, Strunk, KY, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.