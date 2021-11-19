November 17
• Aron B. Murphy, 39, Danville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Eddie Gene Piercy, 39, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Rebekah L. Horner, 33, McKinney, KY, Failure to Appear; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Resisting Arrest
• Scott Dale Loveless, 55, Science Hill, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer; Resisting Arrest; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Failure to Appear
• Jake O. Tipton, 50, Dayton, OH, Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st; Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited; Poss of Marijuana
November 18
• Laresa Hopkins, 32, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• James Dean Huesman, 42, Eubank, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Rhonda Kay Ridner, 46, Somerset, Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer
