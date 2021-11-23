November 18
• Chad Ronald Miniard, 29, Crab Orchard, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Charles Shannon Bryant, 40, Somerset, Non-Payment Of Cour Costs, Fees Or Fines
• John David Sergent, 33, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
November 19
• Karen A. Tackett, 51, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Denton Seth Meece, 32, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Strangulation 1st Degree
• Morella Kay Vitatoe, 63, Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1st; Reckless Driving; Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance
• Charles Anthony Florio Sr., 23, no address given, Strangulation 1st Degree; Failure to Appear
• Christie Lee Mink, 48, Somerset, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• James William Harrison Sr., 52, Waynesburg, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Gerald James Berger, 51, Burnside, Court Ordered
• Keith Brandon Moore, 38, Stanford, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Amanda Gammons, 30, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Aaron Joseph Harkins, 36, LaGrange, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
November 20
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, Eubank, Alc Intox In A Pub Place 3rd Or > Off IN 12 Months; Harassing Communications
• Scott Elias Bronson, 35, Bronston, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• James Andrew Casada, 36, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Darrell H. Daniels, 34, Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Catherine Renee Young, 26, Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Nicole Lynn Leware, 48, Bronston, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1A)-1st
• Levi Hunter May, 30, McKinney, KY, One Headlight; Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense
