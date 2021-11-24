November 21
• Perry W. Mattingly, 28, Cox's Creek, KY, Careless Driving; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Receipt; License to be in Possession; Poss of Marijuana; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D)-2nd
• Martin J. Carrier, 34, Stanford, Failure to Appear
• Jimmie Boyd New, 59, Somerset, Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd (Agg Cir)
• Shaun Michael Wright, 31, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess
• Crystal Renee Hobbs, 29, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
November 22
• Windle Dow Morton, 41, Somerset, Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
• Justin Lee Stigall, 32, Nancy, Court Ordered
• Brandon R. Hoskins, 28, Burnside, Failure To Comply W/Sex Offender Registration (1st Off)
• Bobby Lane McKee, 52, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• William Brandon Bailey, 36, Burnside, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Johnthan David Coleman, 31, Stanford, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest
• Codie-Michael Walker Wilson, 29, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two counts of Failure to Appear
November 23
• Ivory Denise Coulter, 41, Nancy, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; three counts of Failure to Appear; three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order;
• Debra Star Burke, 28, Whitley City, Failure to Appear
• Tia Nicole Oaks, 33, Stanford, 18 Yr Old Stock/Arrange/Sell Alc W/O Supv, 2nd or > Off
• Christopher John Robert Phelps, 31, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jacob Allen Brewer, 29, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp From Building $500 <\ $1,000
• April Marie Reiff, 27, Cincinnati, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000,000<\ $10,000,000; TBUT Or Disp All Others
