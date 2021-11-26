November 23
• Wesley Wiley Miller, 43, Somerset, US Marshal Service transfer
• Verle S. Clincher, 39, Burnside, Menacing; Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Crystal D. Hull, 47, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Failure to Appear
• Michael S. Nevels, 23, Monticello, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
November 24
• Christopher Ryan Fletcher, 21, Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Stephen Travis Miller, 39, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Eric John Bresson, 28, Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Jon Cody Campbell, 25, Eubank, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Jessie Michael Delay, 43, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); two counts of Failure to Appear
• Janie Martha Cornett-Pyles, 39, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Amanda M. Delay-Colwell, 45, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Jonathan James Gibson, 35, Monticello, Court Ordered
• Joseph Dean King, 32, Nancy, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Richard Eugene Jackson, 48, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Patricia Ann Abbott, 40, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Rondal Christopher Huff Jr., 39, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Michael Lester Dunn, 60, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Erika Ann Marie Casey, 34, Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ricky A. Hendrickson, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Michael Gene Britt, 36, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; No Operators-Moped License; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Terri Lynn Albright, 38, Somerset, Failure to Appear
