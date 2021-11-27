November 25
• Shania Lynn Head, 25, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Wesley James Swinson, 32, Science Hill, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Christopher Charles Bolin, 38, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Brian Lee Killen, 42, Crab Orchard, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
November 26
• Ashley Paige King, 25, Somerset, Vehicle Headlamp/Tail Light Color Violations; Improper Equipment; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Display or Poss of Cancelled or Fictitious Oper License; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License; Driving on DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Brittany Nicole Treadway, 28, McKinney, KY, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear
• Robert Glen Coomer, 37, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans
• Steven Austin Mills, 43, Burnside, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.