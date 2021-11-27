November 25

• Shania Lynn Head, 25, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear

• Wesley James Swinson, 32, Science Hill, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Christopher Charles Bolin, 38, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)

• Brian Lee Killen, 42, Crab Orchard, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

November 26

• Ashley Paige King, 25, Somerset, Vehicle Headlamp/Tail Light Color Violations; Improper Equipment; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Display or Poss of Cancelled or Fictitious Oper License; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License; Driving on DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Failure to Wear Seat Belts

• Brittany Nicole Treadway, 28, McKinney, KY, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear

• Robert Glen Coomer, 37, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans

• Steven Austin Mills, 43, Burnside, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)

