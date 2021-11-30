November 26
• Anthony Michael Schultheiss, 23, Science Hill, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Burglary, 1st Degree; TBUT Or Disp - Firearm; Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
• Josh Ray Thomas, 35, Science Hill, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• William Chad Cullen, 53, Willisburg, KY, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Exclude Alcohol)
November 27
• Cameron Wade Harvey, 23, Lebanon, KY, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Joseph Laich, 33, Somerset, Violation of IPO
• Blake William Hatch, 25, Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required); Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Menacing
• Luther Sword, 32, Poole, KY, Court Ordered
• Aungies Tyler Osburn, 30, no address listed, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Derrick L. Johnson Jr., 33, Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off (> Or =2 Gms Heroin But <\100 Gms Heroin); Traff In Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, 2nd Or > Off - (<\10 D.U. Sch 1&2 Non-Narcotics); Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear
• Katelyn Chantell Dodd, 30, Bronston, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off (> Or =2 Gms Heroin But <\100 Gms Heroin); Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Traff In Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, 2nd Or > Off - (<\10 D.U. Sch 1&2 Non-Narcotics); Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
November 28
• Michael John Doran, 41, Revelo, KY, Failure to Appear
• Jalen S. Jones, 28, Somerset, Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure to or Improper Signal; No Registration Plates; Instructional Permit Violations; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 2nd
• Keesha L. Baier, 42, Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Alexander Gomez, 28, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Colleen M. Spears, 27, Stanford, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
November 29
• Danny U. Cameron, 29, Stanford, Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Obstructing Governmental Operations
• James Leonard Perry, 62, Parkers Lake, KY, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Morgan N. Gilbreath, 20, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jamie Amanda Caldwell, 33, London, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• April Dawn Adams, 40, Deltona, FL, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• William Darrin Adams, 30, Pikeville, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.