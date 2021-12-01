November 29

• Richie Allen Neal, 29, Irvine, KY, Bureau of Prisons transfer

• Thomas Ray Jasper, 61, Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 2nd (Agg Cir)

• John Scott Ashley, 49, Eubank, Flagrant Non Support

• Lee Thomas Clark, 40, Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Ashley Robin Sparks, 43, Stanford, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines

• Benny C. Moore, 48, Stanford, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Chad A. Pyles, 35, Nancy, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

November 30

• Christopher Lee Denney, 38, Mt. Vernon, five counts of Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Austin Bryant Foster, 29, Monticello, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

