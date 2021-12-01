November 29
• Richie Allen Neal, 29, Irvine, KY, Bureau of Prisons transfer
• Thomas Ray Jasper, 61, Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 2nd (Agg Cir)
• John Scott Ashley, 49, Eubank, Flagrant Non Support
• Lee Thomas Clark, 40, Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Ashley Robin Sparks, 43, Stanford, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Benny C. Moore, 48, Stanford, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Chad A. Pyles, 35, Nancy, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
November 30
• Christopher Lee Denney, 38, Mt. Vernon, five counts of Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Austin Bryant Foster, 29, Monticello, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.