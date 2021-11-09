November 3
• Jatanna Griffie, 35, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Dannie D. Byrd, 49, Nicholasville, four counts of Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
November 4
• Gerald D. Smith, 47, Hustonville, Failure to Appear; One Headlight, Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Raymond Kelly Nevels, 56, Bronston, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Jamie Carroll Tillett, 48, Hustonville, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); two counts of Failure to Appear; TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Leslie Allen Decker, 42, Science Hill, Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Braxton E. Goins, 37, Burnside, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Jessica Lee Ann Hudson, 37, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Everett J. Worthington, 42, Danville, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Aaron S. Hansel, 32, Brodhead, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Teresa Lynn Cross, 62, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jim E. Russell, 40, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Sarah Hackley, 22, Stanford, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Stephen M. Vest, 55, Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Rebecca Jean Lawson, 59, London, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
November 5
• Raygan Bingham, 22, Nancy, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Heather Marie Wilson, 38, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Kesia Ann Christman, 33, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Jordan B. Wheat, 26, Liberty, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• Jonathan Robert Shoemake, 33, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Codie A. Marcum, 29, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Dustin N. Walters, 38, Corbin, Theft of Services
• James Stringer Jr., 41, Eubank, Unlawful Imprisonment - 2nd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Michele Anette Watson, 39, Burkesville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Nathan J. Bradshaw, 33, Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Terry D. Fielitz, 46, KY, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
• Kent Ishmael Jones, 45, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)
• Chassity B. Silvers, 29, Somerset, Failure to Appear
November 6
• Rebekah J. Galloway, 40, Crab Orchard, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Julia Faith Shipley, 27, Russell Springs, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Thomas Lee Smith, 22, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Jordan Lee Adams, 30, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Alexander Thomas Harmon, 31, Danville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Brad S. Helm, 42, Crab Orchard, Resisting Arrest; Menacing; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Failure to Appear
• Timothy J. Folger, 40, Waynesburg; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Christopher Clay Smith, 32, Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
November 7
• Aaron Lee Blacketer, 32, Nancy, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Jennifer P. Alvarenga, 39, Liberty, License to be in Possession; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc. 08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Circ)
• Jason Allen Russo, 38, Eubank, three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jenny Sue Meece, 48, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Chad Cecil Reynolds, 35, Russell Springs, two counts of Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Hermelindo Ramirez Morales, 38, Somerset, Failure to or Improper Signal; Disregarding Stop Sign; No Operators-Moped License; License to be in Possession; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Speeding 15 mph over Limit; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B)-1st (Agg Circ)
• James Herman Cook, 70, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Karen M. Gibson, 34, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
• Troy Marshall Nichols, 43, Science Hill, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Michael J. Perkins, 40, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; TBUT or Disp Shoplifting $1,000<\$10,000
• Bobbie Kendall Thompson, 34, Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• David Shane Whitehouse, 36, Danville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
