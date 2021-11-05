November 3
• Luis M. Felix, 27, Russell Springs, no charges listed
• Ashley A. Scott, 31, Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Joseph William Waddle, 34, Science Hill, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear
• Carlos Dewayne Helton Jr., 31, Nancy, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Anthony Joseph Granozio Jr., 40, Louisville, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Jason David Parrett, 38, Carrolton, KY, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• William Earl Baker, 31, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Madison Paige Decker, 21, Burnside, three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Theft of Identity w/o Consent of Another; Failure to Appear
• Dormis L. Baker III, 44, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Callie Paige Bowcock, 23, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
