November 30
• Steven Eugene Lay, 48, Shelbyville, KY, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jeremy Scott Foley, 46, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Donald C. Roe, 43, Richmond, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Stanley Waylon McCoy, 35, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Zachary Elijah Lair, 27, Monticello, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Retail Liq Premises Furnish Clear View From Entry-2nd or >
• Wanda Lynn Hines, 45, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear
December 1
• Dennis Addison, 44, of Ferguson, Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off
• James Michael Buis, 60, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Tilah Ann Ball, 35, Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Michelle Paulette McQueary, 50, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Jody L. Roberts, 55, Whitley City, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Larry James Lawson Jr., 34, Mt. Vernon, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Samantha Michelle Newsome, 25, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Brandon L. Fugate, 29, Barbourville, Failure to Appear
• Harold Michael Milam, 36, Russell Springs, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years of Age; Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or Under
