November 8
• Chaz N. Ingram, 26, Lancaster, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd; Reckless Driving; Failure Produce Insurance Card
• Robert Glen Coomer, 37, Somerset, Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• William A. Driscoll, 27, Harrodsburg, Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st
• Francis Ann Richardson, 58, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jeffery T. Hafendorfer, 20, Prospect, KY, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Joshua R. Denson, 38, Danville, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jeffery E. Hall, 41, Crab Orchard, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Sheena Lynn Stoker, 37, Somerset, no charges listed
• Margaret D. Childers, 46, Science Hill, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; two counts of Failure to Appear
November 9
• Casie Lee Ann Torres, 32, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; 10 counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Jamie Lee Morris, 34, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; No Registration Plates
• James Bradley Mercer, 46, Somerset, Theft By Fail To Make Req Disp Of Property $500 <\ $1,000
• Brian Zachary Cook, 36, Science Hill, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Eric Jermaine Stigall, 35, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Sarah Ann Cash, 28, no address listed, transfer from Wayne County
• Lisa Fisher Counts, 59, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kevin Lee Williamson, 47, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.