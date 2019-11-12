November chill to grip Pulaski County this week 

Like many of our favorite stores, Mother Nature is skipping Thanksgiving and putting up the Christmas decorations early -- like snow.
Here it is, just about a week past Election Day, and temperatures are dropping below freezing, with a dusting of snow in the forecast for this morning. That shouldn't present too much of a problem, so if you didn't make the all-important milk-and-bread run, odds are you'll survive. But you might want to go out and buy a nice, warm, thick blanket for the nights ahead.
"We've got a cold front coming through, with cold air behind it," said Ed Ray, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., on Monday. "It looks like it will be fast enough to change things over to snow."
However, he said, just expect about a half-inch to an inch -- and not in any form that would severely impact driving conditions.
"The problem with accumulation is that the ground is so warm," he said on . "Temperatures are in the 50s (at the beginning of the week). We know the cold air will make it drop, but how fast? If it drops fast enough, it might allow some of the snow to accumulate. But it looks like the accumulation, if we see any, will be on elevated areas and picnic tables, things like that."
By morning commute time, the roads may be cool enough for patches of slick spots. "But by the time temperatures get low enough to support it, the precipitation will be out of this area."
The bigger issue will be the persistence of low temperatures. Ray said that the temperature would drop steadily throughout Monday night and by 4 a.m. would be in the upper 20s; "By the time you get up in the morning, it will be in the lower 20s," he said. The high will not get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, but that will be only in the 40s (Wednesday morning could be in the teens). Moreover, the lows will be in the 20s likely through the weekend.
"The good thing is, we're not looking at any kind of precipitation until Monday," said Ray, and by that time, conditions should be warmer, back up to more conventional November levels.
"The record lows (for this time of year) are in the teens to around 20," said Ray, "so we'll be at least near record lows, if not the record."
That means watch your pipes, maybe leave a trickle of water running to prevent them freezing, and consider taking your pets indoors. The cold is not life-threatening, noted Ray and pets "can withstand this thing," but if you're outside, "you want to be sure you have a place you can go."
As of Monday afternoon, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson had not made a decision about whether or not school would be in session on Tuesday.
Any time they're giving precipitation and temperatures below freezing, we're up early around 4 a.m. checking the roads in all corners of the county, trying to make the best educate decision," said Richardson. "It's difficult to call off school on a forecast because the forecast can change and not be accurate."
Richardson is waiting to see how much heat the ground holds onto, but by this morning, parents should know whether the school system considers it safe to transport kids or not. Cold temperatures alone this week won't prevent school from being in session, noted Richardson.
"The only way we're consider calling off school for cold air is if the temperatures dropped to around 0," said Richardson. "It will be the 20s, so that doesn't concern me. What concerns me is whether or not we have ice on the roads."
