A two-vehicle collision Sunday evening on Oak Hill Road took out power for some 900 residents in that neighborhood.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, the accident occurred around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday at Oak Hill's intersection with Holly Hill Drive.
Once on scene, SPD Officer Jackson Calder was able to determine that Jessica Jones, 32, of Monticello, was driving a 2008 Chrysler southbound on Holly Hill when she failed to stop for a red light at the intersection with Oak Hill Rd. As Jones' Chrysler turned onto Oakhill Rd., it struck a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Pedro Alvarez, 19, of Somerset, who was traveling west on Oak Hill.
The impact then sent the Chevy SUV into an RECC utility pole.
No injuries were reported at the scene, but a South Kentucky RECC crew was dispatched to replace the broken 3-phase pole and restore electricity to the area.
SPD was also assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.