October 1
• Marcus Anthony Hitchcock, 48, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Arthur Neal Acridge, 51, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• John Vincent Hughes, 51, of Lexington, two counts of Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Randy J. Henderson, 42, of Louisville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Logan Scott Johnson, 18, of Kings Mountain, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Lauren R. Lavizzio, 43, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
October 2
• Heather Ganger, 43, of Nancy, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Traff In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off; No Operators-Moped License; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Durand Thomas Shelton, 33, of Nancy, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Traff In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off
• Bobby Lynn Goff, 41, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Ashley Mae Brown, 30, of Crab Orchard, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off
• Justin Boid Muse, 32, of Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Brittany Lynn Baker, 32, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• James Allen Daugherty, 40, of Stanford, Failure to Appear; Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp From Building
October 3
• Jerry Lee Calhoun, 40, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• William Enock Evans, 28, of Midway, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Carlos C. Adams, 26, of Stanford, first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument; Non-Payment of Court Costs Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear.
• Stephen T. Salyers, 32, of Danville, three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; second-degree Criminal Mischief; first-degree Bail Jumping.
• Lewis Green Mullins, 40, of Manchester, Parole Violation Warrant.
October 4
• Jeffery Young, 44, of Burnside, Spotlighting -- Use of Artificial Light; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia; first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, first offense (Drug Unspecified); Failure to Appear.
John Eric Evans, 53, of Somerset, One Headlight; No Tail Lamps; Failure or Improper Signal; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence; Failure to Wear Seat Belt.
