October 11
• Andrea E. Johnson, 33, of Pewee Valley, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Eugene Foster Higinbotham Jr., 46, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jamie Lynn Foster, 44, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Arwin Dewayne Dalton, 41, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear
• Joshua C. Zachary, 39, of Eubank, Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
• Voilet S. Roe, 41, of Danville, Court Ordered
• Bradley Gene Rush, 46, of Somerset, Court Ordered
• Dustin Eugene Gibson, 33, of Science Hill, Court Ordered
• Joseph A. Cash, 32, of Eubank, Burglary, 3rd Degree; two counts of TBUT Or Disp From Building U/$500; Burglary, 2nd Degree
• Kenneth Leroy Webb Jr., 29, of Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• William Jacob Stephens, 21, of Stanford, Speeding 25 MPH Over Limit; Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense
• Alberto Ray Calhoun, 25, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
October 12
• Samantha Lynne Koger, 36, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Donald Patrick Shelton, 32, of Somerset, two counts of Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Persistent Felony Offender II
• William Clarence Rogers, 44, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Hayden Len Campbell, 42, of Eubank, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
• Joshua Curtis Caldwell, 29, of London, US Marshal transport
• Mark Anthony Adkins II, 35, of Nancy, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Judy Ann Short, 47, of Ferguson, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Billy Lee Letner, 56, of Science Hill, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentinil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)
October 13
• Zackary R. Wilburn, 33, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Child Abuse)
• Rosa Lee Simpson, 39, of Somerset, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• David Ray Pyles, 44, of Eubank, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Public Inotoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Christian B. Hardin, 27, of Hustonville, Criminal Trespass-1st Degree
