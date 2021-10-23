October 21
• Yvonne Nicole Roy, 40, Thousandsticks, KY, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jamie L. Brown, 43, Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Audrey Nicole Randolph, 35, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
October 22
• Michael J. Davis, 42, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Destiny Lynn Jones, 21, Somerset, three counts of Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Michael Hounshell, 44, no address given, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Brandon Ray Lykins, 30, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Gary Messer, 31, no address given, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); No Registration Plates; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Trey Laroy Ball, 36, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)
