October 23
• James Edward Mumea, 44, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdeanor; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
October 24
• Ricky T. Dobbs, 62, no address given, Robbery, 1st Degree; two counts of Failure to Appear; Citation for Misdemeanor; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender II; TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Eric Gene Gosser, 37, Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana
• Zachary Martin, 24, no address given, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Poss of Marijuana; No Rear View Mirror
• Thomas Stogsdill, 20, no address given, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
October 25
• Laronda Marin Bernal, 45, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Tyler R. Boyce, 21, Helenwood, TN, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Kristopher David Kean, 33, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• James L. Jones, 42, Willisburg, KY, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Jason Brandon Hood, 42, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; two counts of Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Orion M. Grimm, 48, Waynesburg, Burglary, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
