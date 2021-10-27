October 25
• Byron James Bresett, 55, Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
October 26
• Tara Leigh Denham, 36, Stanford, Fraud Use Of Credit Card $500 <\ $1,000; Arson, 2nd Degree
• Blake Tyler Tuttle, 29, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Steven Mullins, 45, Waynesburg, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Strangulation 2nd Degree
• Laura Lea Gay, 41, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Christopher Lee Pence, 31, Somerset, two counts Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Michael Joshua Hadley, 38, Russell Springs, Court Ordered
