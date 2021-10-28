October 26
• Melinda Wilson, 42, no address given, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Justin Paul Moore, 39, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Dennis Jimmy Keight Bell, 23, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); two counts of Failure to Appear
October 27
• Tyler Burchell Roberts, 28, Eubank, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Jeffery Board, 32, Hustonville, two counts of Failure to Appear; Arson, 2nd Degree
• Richard Dale Alford, 34, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Receipt; Reckless Driving; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 2nd (Agg Cir); Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light
• Branden Dee Saylor, 40, Crab Orchard, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Patricia Lynn Parks, 36, Eubank, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Artie Loa Chavez, 39, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
• Stacy D. Smith, 38, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.