October 27

• Ricki L. Troxell, 26, no address given, Theft Of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Alden R. Troxell, 32, Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Charles Clayton Reed, 28, Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Benjamin Lee Huchelby, 32, New Carlisle, IN, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

October 28

• Dakota Garrett Silvers, 28, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• James Eric Bess, 36, Pine Knot, KY, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Wayne Timothy Tidwell, 27, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Christina M. Shackelford, 34, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

