October 27
• Ricki L. Troxell, 26, no address given, Theft Of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Alden R. Troxell, 32, Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Charles Clayton Reed, 28, Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Benjamin Lee Huchelby, 32, New Carlisle, IN, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
October 28
• Dakota Garrett Silvers, 28, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• James Eric Bess, 36, Pine Knot, KY, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Wayne Timothy Tidwell, 27, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Christina M. Shackelford, 34, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.