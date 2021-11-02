October 28
• Tony Clay Estes, 27, Kings Mountain, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Michael Scott Latham, 38, Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Andrew Don Shadoan, 34, Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
October 29
• Sheyenne Marie Hurt, 21, Waynesburg, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,00; No Operator License - Autocycle
• Frankie L. Hurt, 44, Waynesburg, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Adrianna Reams, 22, London, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
• Anthony Ray Trotter, 61, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Henry William Thomas, 55, Somerset, three counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Margaret Rashae Hicks, 33, Burnside, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Tampering W/ Prisoner Monitoring Device
• Christopher S. Raney, 23, Eubank, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Resisting Arrest
• Cindy Michelle Marks, 45, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Timothy Kelley, 46, Monticello, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000; Obscuring The Identity Of A Machine $500 <\ $10,000; Execute Warrant (For Federal Agency)
• Robert William Stanley, 39, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Matthew Benjamin Hughes, 32, Burnside, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer; Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree
October 30
• Brandy Waine Keith, 42, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Ivan W. Parmley, 25, Monticello, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• Amy K. Lynn, 39, Hustonville, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Alcohol Intoxication In a Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Devin Scott Dugger, 22, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Jordan Elder, 30, Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
October 31
• Thomas W. Branscum, 36, Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Dana Napier, 38, Lebanon, KY, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); One Headlight; No Tail Lamps; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Ashley Nicole Terry, 36, Burnside, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Rosetta Lynn Wicker, 49, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; two counts of Failure to Appear
