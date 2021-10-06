October 4
• Joyce F. Hancock, 59, of Monticello, Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Hallucinogen
• Matthew Lee Honaker, 36, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Timothy D. Lucas, 52, of Lancaster, Failure to Appear
• Bonnie S. Johnson, 35, of Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, of Eubank, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alchohol); TBUT Or Disp All Others
• Kenneth W. Denney, 67, of Crab Orchard, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Damean Joe McBride, 29, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Nikki Michelle Branscum, 32, of Somerset, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
• Warren McKiddy, 51, of Somerset, Flagrant Non Support
• Tamara Martha Bennett, 46, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Tia N. Oaks, 33, no address listed, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
• Nancy C. Brown, 50, of Ferguson, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Christina Marie Baker-Wolsey, 46, of Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000
• James L. Wolsey, 44, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
October 5
• Roger Dale Wright, 61, of Faubush, Oper Mtr Veh U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 4th Or > (Agg Cir); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Waylon Layman Polston, 35, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Jody L. Roberts, 55, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Edward L. Penman, 52, of Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jonathan Matthew Durham, 34, of Stanford, two counts of Strangulation 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; two counts of Resisting Arrest; two counts of Menacing; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Assault, 1st Degree - Police Officer
• Jose Angel Portela Jr., 23, of Stanford, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
